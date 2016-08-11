Here's What Simone Biles Eats To Celebrate Post-Match

Simone Biles is one of the unquestioned breakout stars of the Summer Olympics. She just added a personal gold to the team win, so she must be feeling pretty good. But how does she celebrate a huge victory like this? Well, like many of us, she turns to pepperoni pizza.
“It doesn’t even matter if I don’t win a self-gold, after every meet I have pizza. Pepperoni pizza,” she told ABC News.
Pepperoni pizza is objectively the best kind of pizza. The secret holy trinity of pizza toppings is pepperoni-garlic-jalapeño. This is an objective truth, and any argument about it is foolish and wrong-headed. Olive-and-mushroom lovers, there’s the door.
Biles’ pregame routine is a little lighter. The gymnast tells Women's Health that Special K Red Berries and egg whites make up her ideal breakfast. That’s sensible; one wouldn’t want to attempt even a single flip after eating a whole pizza.
Although that might be an interesting gymnastics competition.
