

Palmer credits her mom with sparking her interest in voting during a conversation about what it takes for ideas to become law.



“My mom started telling me it was about Congress, and I said, ‘Who votes for Congress?’ And she said, ‘We do.’ And I’m just like, ‘What? That’s crazy! Wow.’”



That's when she realized that voting didn’t mean just turning out for the top of the ticket.



“Voting so often goes under the radar, as far as everything outside of the presidential election,” she said. “I want not just to make myself aware, but to help provide, with my platform, the knowledge that we need to make better decisions for our world moving forward.”



Palmer wants others to know that their voice matters — and that they should go to the polls to make sure they're heard.



“You remember when you're a kid, [people] say, ‘your vote counts; every vote counts'?" she said. "Every city, every state that you’re in, you can decide what’s going on."