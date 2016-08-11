Any die-hard Friends fan knows that the true romance on the series is between Chandler and Joey. And though it's been over a decade since the show's finale, the bond between Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry is stronger than ever.
During a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday for LeBlanc's new show Man With a Plan, the actor received a question about Perry. "I saw him yesterday," he said, according to Us Weekly. "I could not see him for five years, and then put me in a room with him and it would be like I saw him yesterday."
Aww!
The longtime pals may be seeing a lot more of each other these days, as LeBlanc's new show and Perry's The Odd Couple are filmed one stage away, as the magazine notes. LeBlanc continued to gush to the TCA audience, saying, "We still have this shorthand with one another. It's amazing, really. Ten years in a building with no windows, with the door locked, we got to know each other pretty well."
Before you think LeBlanc plays favorites, he made sure to mention the rest of his former cast as well, noting, "I love all five of those people." Okay, but it seems like you love one just a little bit more than the others. This is certainly a bromance for the ages.
Man With a Plan premieres Monday, October 24 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.
