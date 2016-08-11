Rihanna is about to officially join the ranks of artists like Madonna, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Michael Jackson. MTV announced that the Barbados-born pop star will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs later this month.
The 28-year-old was chosen for her "decade-long impact on music, pop culture, fashion, film, and philanthropy," according to MTV. She will perform live during the August 28 ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
In case there's any doubt in your mind, here's further assurance that Rihanna has 100% earned the award. According to MTV, she is the best-selling digital artist of all time — with 61 million albums and 215 million tracks sold — as well as an eight-time Grammy winner. But the network notes that more went into the decision than Rihanna's bonafides in the music industry. MTV cites the artist's business ventures, social media following, cultural impact, and dedication to giving back.
Rihanna announced the news on Twitter and Instagram. "Honored to take the #VMAs stage as this year’s Michael Jackson Video #VANGUARD award recipient on August 28!!" she captioned her post. Congratulations, RiRi!
