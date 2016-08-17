Julie and Nomi had activists and the media by their side when they went to the police station, so the police were forced to lodge their complaint, according to Yaqoob. They were not, however, able to convince the government doctor on duty to examine them.



"The doctor first made light of the matter saying that it's just rape, not murder, and we shouldn't create such a fuss," said Yaqoob. "He then asked how much money we wanted to settle the matter."



Often, such cases are settled privately between rapist and victim for amounts of money that can range anywhere from $100 to $1,000, said Jaan, who said she has personally witnessed such transactions.



Eventually, after five hours, the victims were examined and medical reports citing that the rapes had occurred were issued, Yaqoob said.

