While Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are known for their action films, this week they seem to be auditioning for a primetime soap. Diesel posted an Instagram late Wednesday night that promised he would soon tell the whole story of whatever it was that prompted Johnson's furious Facebook post on Monday night.
After Johnson aired his grievances about unprofessional "candy ass" male co-stars on Fast 8, TMZ was quick to report that he was really talking about Diesel, who is also a producer on the movie. The two apparently had a meeting on the set on Tuesday to resolve whatever it was that set him off. By Wednesday, he seemed to be singing a different tune, posting a sneak peek at a prison-break scene and going on and on about teamwork.
"And like with any team — that's a family — there's gonna be conflict," Johnson said. "Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs. To me, conflict can be a good thing, when it's followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it. At the end of the day me and #F8 co-stars all agree on the most important thing: Delivering an incredible movie to the world."
So, all seemed good with him. It's not so clear how Diesel was feeling after that. His recent Instagram video is shot menacingly close to his face and begins with him describing how his infant daughter Pauline just learned the word "happy." Soon after that, he adds, in a villainous tone, "So give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything."
Get these guys a slot on Bravo.
