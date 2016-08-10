Member Yo-Landi Visser posted a brief montage set to Craig Mack’s “Jockin My Style” showing the similarities between Jared Leto’s Joker and her music partner Ninja’s look. To be fair, they look almost exactly alike.
The group posted a message that suggested that director David Ayer may have been less than kind to Ninja during the premiere of the movie, which Ninja brought his child to.
Ninja posted an image saying that biters are a sign of an impending takeover. While the world as run by Die Antwoord would certainly be an interesting one, we don’t want to be responsible for the consequences. Remember, these are people who thought starring Chappie was a good idea.
Read the full text of the comment below. Everything is highly [sic]. Seriously, you’ll want to read this.
“David Ayer u jockin our style.
"callin ninja up before your movie came our pretendin 2b down, so it looks OK when u bite our black & white graf style & our opening sequence to umshiniwam & an all da lil tiny details u nibbeld dat other people wont see but we notice. Cara & Jared told us how much u were talkin abt us on set but u never asked our permision to rip us off. An when ninja texted u sayin wassup wif dat u said nothin like a scared lil bitch. U were jus flauntin our names pretendin to b down. u aint down an u never will b.
"but before we knew da extent of ur two face nature - u invited us to ur movie premiere(which i didnt wanna go to) but ninja went , tinkin ur solid guy an mayb there was jus a lil 'misunderstandin'. Den poor ninja had to sit thru dat hole bullshit movie.
"An u even got da nerve to say wassup to him smilin - an ninja has to b nice cus he is there wif his kid. But we all tink u wack. U shud start a crew called:,"im a fake fuck" ask kanye if he wants to join u.
"Cum show ur pretty face at my studios. U know Muggs & u know where da Soul Assasin Studios at. we watin for u.”
