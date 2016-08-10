7 Possible Causes For Justin Bieber's Mysterious Stomach Circles

Today, Justin Bieber posted a tweet featuring a shirtless selfie that left fans with some questions. The photo reveals one circular splotch just below his chest, with a few lighter-brown splotches on his stomach. His tweet provides no explanation for the appearance of the marks. To get to the bottom of the circular mystery, we've come up with a few completely plausible origin stories for the spots.
1. The circles are ambiguous, yet very meaningful, tattoos.
2. He fell asleep on a watercolor painting of abstract shapes.
3. He was resting several coffee cups on his stomach.
4. He's using a new filter made exclusively for him.
5. They're just giant freckles that his fans never noticed before.
6. The mirror has some interesting, super-specific stains.
7. Like Michael Phelps, Bieber has discovered the power of cupping. (He has done it before.)
