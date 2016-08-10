Why Mila Kunis Will Tell Her Kids That They Are "Very Poor"

Morgan Baila
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Mila Kunis has one child and another on the way — and she seems to have her parenting skills on lock. Kunis shared one key piece of advice on an Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show that might surprise you.

Kunis, along with her husband actor Ashton Kutcher, intend to raise humble and balanced children. In order to do this, the actor has devised a plan — she will tell them that they are poor. Kunis explains that she and Kutcher came from "pretty solid poverty backgrounds" and that played a large role in how she values and appreciates money.

"[We] are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth,” she said on the radio show. “Nothing’s been handed to us."

Next, she detailed exactly what she will tell her kids: "It’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, mommy and daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor," she said jokingly. "You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and daddy have a bank account."

That's one way to do it.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture