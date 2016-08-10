Are You Ready For Britney Spears On Carpool Karaoke?

It's happening, people! We're talking about Britney Spears appearing on Carpool Karaoke, obviously. Pop stars from Justin Bieber to Mariah Carey have appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden's popular segment. And now, it's Queen Britney's turn. CBS and Spears confirmed that she will be riding shotgun with Corden on the August 25 episode of the late-night show.
The pair have a lot of songs to choose from. Any of Spears' dozens of singles would do the trick, from "Crazy" to "Circus." Or maybe Brit will go with a track from her new album, Glory, dropping the next day. Bring on the Britney comeback!
Took a ride around LA with @JKCorden & did a little #CarpoolKaraoke 🚗 Watch the @latelateshow on 8/25 to see it! pic.twitter.com/7DYvWPtOPS— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 10, 2016
Advertisement