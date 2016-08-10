🔝how's your Monday going? @snookinic stopped in for some #Botox and fillers! Stay tuned for videos of her #treatment! #drkassir #nosejob #newnose #rhinoplasty #teenrhinoplasty #teennosejob #plasticsurgery #cosmeticsurgery #nycplasticsurgeon #topplasticsurgeon #botox #dysport #fillers #wrinklefree #nonsurgical #nonsurgicalnosejob #jerseyshore #snooki #nycplasticsurgeon #parkavesurgeon
According to an Us Weekly report, the former Jersey Shore star visited cosmetic surgeon Ramtin Kassir, MD, and snapchatted the whole thing to give us a fascinating inside look at what it's like to get Botox and lip fillers.
➡️ SNAPCHAT: @drkassir https://www.snapchat.com/add/drkassir ⬅️watch @snookinic get Botox and fillers by Dr. Kassir! 🔝many patients are seeking non surgical options especially when it comes to overall facial rejuvenation such as getting rid of #wrinkles and plumping their lips as @snookinic in this video. We offer options such as #dysport #Botox and #xeomin. When injected properly by a board certified plastic surgeon, these procedures deliver great results! ➡️Dr. Kassir is a top injector and he trains doctors from all over the world how to properly inject. 🤕 Pain level: the procedure is virtually painless as lidocaine numbing cream is used prior to injections ⏰Time it takes: 10-20 minutes depending on areas treated 👎🏻 Downtime: None- these procedures are non surgical ☑️ Results: immediate and may vary 💵 price depends on the treatment performed, typically, it starts at $400 and financing options are available 📝 Note: there's an increased complication rates (loss of tissue in the areas injected, infection, scarring, to name just a few), especially if used by non-surgeons and others who only dabble in the cosmetic field. ☎️ call: 212-288-3000 📩 Email Sanela at info@drkassir.com #drkassir #nyc #fillers #restylane #juvederm #rhinoplasty #nosejob #newnose #facelift #necklift #beauty #confidence #topplasticsurgeon #cosmetic #surgery #surgeon #aesthetic #eyelidsurgery #antiaging #kyliejennerlips #jersey #jerseyshore #snooki #nonsurgicalfacelift