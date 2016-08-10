Pratt even blamed The Bachelorette herself, JoJo Fletcher, for not giving him a chance, before saying he'd like to take Johnson out to dinner at Don Antonio's a favorite spot on The Hills.



Johnson wasn't so quick to defend himself though, saying that he was sorry for what he said about Herron, but not sorry for exactly how he handled himself since he claims the TV audience didn't get the full story.



"What happened and what was not aired is literally: She followed me around the entire day telling me what I could and could not say," Johnson explained. "People crowd around, I talk to them and make jokes and all of a sudden, she's offended."



Johnson only had nice things to say about Pratt though, shouting out his new bestie for defending him. "Props to my bud @spencerpratt for havin my back, bein cool, and knowin how shit works on TV shows," Johnson tweeted.