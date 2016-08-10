For the most anticipated film of summer, Suicide Squad got pretty terrible reviews. But people haven't totally given up on Margot Robbie's character Harley Quinn. In fact, she may soon find her way onto the show Gotham, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show's executive producer John Stephens said at a press conference that he plans to introduce Harley and Killer Croc (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Suicide Squad) into the show.
"We'll be seeing proto-versions of some of those characters," he elaborated. "We'll see a proto Killer Croc version. And we'll be seeing a character, perhaps not this season but in times to come, who can be a forerunner of Harley Quinn, which will be fun."
It's doubtful that proto-Harley Quinn would be played by Robbie, which may take away from some of the appeal. But whoever is cast shouldn't be too much of a disappointment, since Suicide Squad wasn't too tough an act to follow.
The show's executive producer John Stephens said at a press conference that he plans to introduce Harley and Killer Croc (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Suicide Squad) into the show.
"We'll be seeing proto-versions of some of those characters," he elaborated. "We'll see a proto Killer Croc version. And we'll be seeing a character, perhaps not this season but in times to come, who can be a forerunner of Harley Quinn, which will be fun."
It's doubtful that proto-Harley Quinn would be played by Robbie, which may take away from some of the appeal. But whoever is cast shouldn't be too much of a disappointment, since Suicide Squad wasn't too tough an act to follow.
Advertisement