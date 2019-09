For the most anticipated film of summer, Suicide Squad got pretty terrible reviews . But people haven't totally given up on Margot Robbie's character Harley Quinn . In fact, she may soon find her way onto the show Gotham, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The show's executive producer John Stephens said at a press conference that he plans to introduce Harley and Killer Croc (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Suicide Squad) into the show."We'll be seeing proto-versions of some of those characters," he elaborated. "We'll see a proto Killer Croc version. And we'll be seeing a character, perhaps not this season but in times to come, who can be a forerunner of Harley Quinn, which will be fun."It's doubtful that proto-Harley Quinn would be played by Robbie, which may take away from some of the appeal. But whoever is cast shouldn't be too much of a disappointment, since Suicide Squad wasn't too tough an act to follow.