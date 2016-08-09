Have you ever wanted to dye your hair those glorious shades of blue, pink, and purple? Do you miss the signature rainbow vomit Snapchat filter whenever it's on hiatus? Do you often wonder what outrageous thing James Franco could possibly do next?
Well then I have some amazing news. James Franco just shared a picture of himself with sherbet-colored, shoulder-length hair. It's most likely a wig, but still, it's a banging look. You can totally print it out and bring it to your hairdresser if you need inspiration for your summer style.
The new look, which Franco debuted on Instagram and Twitter, is generating quite a bit of buzz for two reasons.
First of all, it looks hilarious on him.
Second of all, it seems to be teasing an upcoming music video appearance and collaboration with the rapper Riff Raff. The two are acting chummy now, but that hasn't always been the case. Franco iconically played a drug-dealing spoof of Riff Raff in Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers in 2012. That same year, the rapper released a song called "Rap Game James Franco." And now this.
Truly stunning.
Based on retweets between the two artists, it appears that the song is called "Made in America."
MADE in AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) August 9, 2016
RIFF RAFF (@jodyhighroler) video dropping soon!!! https://t.co/s7OJ6sSdE7
And, according to Riff Raff himself, the world is not even ready.
The anticipation is killing me.
