Though Ellen Pompeo has been the star of ABC's hit drama Grey's Anatomy for more than 10 years, she's not what we would call a flashy Hollywood type. In fact, the actress is a self-proclaimed "homebody." That's just one of the things we learned in the forthcoming September issue of Good Housekeeping, which features Pompeo on the cover.
Out August 16, this issue of the mag is devoted to "connected women," and the cover story features incredible pictures of Pompeo in her Los Feliz home. In her interview, the TGIT star talks design, decor, and relaxing in her happy home with her family and many pets.
Together with her friend and designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Pompeo drew inspiration for her sanctuary from a variety of sources, including the fashion world, luxe hotels, and hot spots like New York's Soho House.
Having recently tackled a drastic renovation of the '20s abode, she also has some helpful design tips. Among them: Don't be afraid to add plush accents to a posh space, and don't get too fixated on your belongings for their own sake. "The furniture tells a story once it's been lived in," Pompeo says. "That's what makes a house a home. I don't worship things."
Get a sneak peek inside Pompeo's home below, and pick up the September issue of Good Housekeeping for more amazing pics and the full interview (including this very interesting tidbit about a storyline she'd like to see on Grey's!).
