Grey’s Anatomy is embarking on season 13 this September, and as any fan can tell you, it seems like the drama has run through every imaginable medical crisis. But Ellen Pompeo, a.k.a. Meredith Grey, is here to supply the writers with some plotlines that are very, very out of the box.
In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, Pompeo mused about celebs she’d like to see show up at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. "I love Jenna Dewan-Tatum," she said. "I tweeted one time to Shonda [Rhimes] that I thought that Jenna and Taylor Swift should dress up as cats and get stuck in a tree, and Channing should show up in a firefighter uniform and come save them. Like why not? Like why can't we?"
Those are two very solid questions from a woman whose character has seen her sister crushed by a plane, her husband shot, and her best friend stabbed in the stomach by a falling icicle. Isn’t it time for Rhimes to add a little levity into Meredith’s life? But even if the writers' room doesn’t go with Pompeo's inspired cat idea, it seems there won’t be any hard feelings. "There were plenty of story lines I absolutely hated,” Pompeo said, “and I was mad at [Rhimes] for them, but I've always trusted her vision."
In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, Pompeo mused about celebs she’d like to see show up at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. "I love Jenna Dewan-Tatum," she said. "I tweeted one time to Shonda [Rhimes] that I thought that Jenna and Taylor Swift should dress up as cats and get stuck in a tree, and Channing should show up in a firefighter uniform and come save them. Like why not? Like why can't we?"
Those are two very solid questions from a woman whose character has seen her sister crushed by a plane, her husband shot, and her best friend stabbed in the stomach by a falling icicle. Isn’t it time for Rhimes to add a little levity into Meredith’s life? But even if the writers' room doesn’t go with Pompeo's inspired cat idea, it seems there won’t be any hard feelings. "There were plenty of story lines I absolutely hated,” Pompeo said, “and I was mad at [Rhimes] for them, but I've always trusted her vision."
Advertisement