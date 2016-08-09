

Recently, Rose gave her son with ex Wiz Khalifa a piece of strawberry gum, and he had a response that had her on the floor laughing.



"He was so dramatic when I gave it to him," Rose explained. "He said, ‘Oooh, Mommy, this gum feels so therapeutic.'"



But, even though Rose laughed at her son's use of the word, she told People she wants to keep expanding his vocabulary and suggests all parents follow her lead.



"Every time your baby says something like, ‘Oh, this is relaxing,’ you be like a thesaurus," she said, "and you give [them] a different way to say it every single time so they learn.”



Vocabulary is fun! We just looked up "impressive parenting" in the dictionary and found Amber Rose.