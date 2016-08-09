The details are all there: a loving gaze, a beautiful beach, and, of course, a romantic sign declaring "She said yes!" But the photos that Benita Abraham shared on Facebook aren't from an engagement shoot. They're from a shoot celebrating her new job.
After being unemployed for seven months, Abraham was thrilled to interview for a company she knew was the perfect fit. So, after accepting the job offer, she hit the beach with her iPhone 6 Plus and took pictures with friends to celebrate.
"I finally found my soulmate, my perfect match, my boo... I found the perfect job with a company that truly cares about its employees and one I will learn so much from," she wrote in the Facebook post.
Her post, which also included shots of her cuddling in bed with the job offer, quickly went viral as people chimed in to share their love of the photos, as well as their heartfelt congratulations. After all, as anyone who has ever gone job-hunting knows: Finding the right fit can be as elusive as finding a human soul mate — and there's no reason to wait for a ring on your finger or a new baby to take some glamour shots celebrating your achievements.
Click through to see more pictures from Abraham's shoot.
After being unemployed for seven months, Abraham was thrilled to interview for a company she knew was the perfect fit. So, after accepting the job offer, she hit the beach with her iPhone 6 Plus and took pictures with friends to celebrate.
"I finally found my soulmate, my perfect match, my boo... I found the perfect job with a company that truly cares about its employees and one I will learn so much from," she wrote in the Facebook post.
Her post, which also included shots of her cuddling in bed with the job offer, quickly went viral as people chimed in to share their love of the photos, as well as their heartfelt congratulations. After all, as anyone who has ever gone job-hunting knows: Finding the right fit can be as elusive as finding a human soul mate — and there's no reason to wait for a ring on your finger or a new baby to take some glamour shots celebrating your achievements.
Click through to see more pictures from Abraham's shoot.