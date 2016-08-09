The Reason These Gymnasts' Selfie Captures The Spirit Of The Olympics

North and South Korea are still technically at war, but that didn't stop these two gymnasts from taking an adorable selfie together in Rio.
Putting the geopolitics aside, Hong Un-jong of North Korea and Lee Eun-ju from South Korea snapped the picture during a training session at the Olympic arena.
"This is why we do the Olympics," tweeted Ian Bremmer, a political scientist.
The conflict on the Korean Peninsula has lasted around 60 years, and tensions have been high in recent days, mainly because Pyongyang test-fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.
But that didn't seem to matter for the two Olympians.
Hong is a veteran athlete and in 2008 became the first North Korean gymnast to win a medal at the Olympics when she won gold in the vault event. Meanwhile, this is Lee's first time at the games.
Their picture is yet another moment in Rio 2016 that captures the spirit of the Olympics.
