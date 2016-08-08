Two Olympic boxers have been accused of sexual assault in the past week. Hassan Saada, a Moroccan, was arrested August 5 after allegations that he assaulted two Brazilian housekeepers in the Olympic village, the AP reports. Jonas Junius, the Namibian flag bearer, was arrested under similar circumstances — allegedly assaulting a Brazilian housekeeper in the Olympic village — earlier Monday according to Al Jazeera and the BBC.
Saada reportedly asked the women to his room before restraining and groping them. He shared the quarters with two other athletes, but was alone with the women at the time.
"They were cleaning the room right across his, and he assaulted them. He groped the breast of one of them and touched the other woman's thigh. They were able to get out," chief investigator Carolina Salomao told reporters.
Saada will be held at least 15 days while police investigate the crime and determine the appropriate charges to file against him. That would mean he will not box in the Olympics.
Junius allegedly grabbed a housekeeper and tried to kiss her. He also allegedly offered her money for sex. The boxer was reportedly set to be transferred to Rio’s Bangu prison while awaiting charges. Should he be kept in custody for a similar time period, he would also not participate in the Oympics. Junius’ first fight was scheduled for Thursday.
