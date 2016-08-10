When it comes to Disney princesses, everyone has a favorite.



Maybe you love anyone who can manage to have perfect hair underwater — so Ariel will always be your girl. Or maybe you think Mulan is a total badass for saving China, so she has your heart. Or maybe you just can't stop admiring how Belle is all about the books and plays Gaston every time.



The point is that every Disney princess has pretty dope credentials. From Snow White to Jasmine to Tiana — each one has moments that make her special. But what if you had to choose which Disney princess is the best of them all?



So, we ask you Disneyphiles: If you could choose just one princess to reign supreme, who would it be? Vote in the poll below, and let us know why your favorite Disney princess is the best of all time.

