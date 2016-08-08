Winona Ryder's Stalker Dropped Her For Alyssa Milano

In a recent New York Magazine profile, Winona Ryder revealed she's had multiple stalkers. The one she wanted to talk about wasn't the scariest — but he might have been the most fickle.
In the New York interview, she described one stalker as "really nice," explaining, "He kept showing up as an extra on movies, and you don’t know. You have to be careful. So I told the director, because he was kinda creepy. And I got this letter in my trailer the next day that was like, ‘I was just trying to get work as an extra! Just so you know, I’m not even obsessed with you anymore, I’m obsessed with Alyssa Milano now!’ So he kind of left me for Alyssa Milano.”
Ryder has gained a whole new group of fans (though hopefully not obsessive ones) with her recent lauded role as a mother searching for her missing son in Netflix's Stranger Things. Her next big-screen role should appeal to both her new and old followers. She'll be reprising her role as Lydia in Beetlejuice 2.
