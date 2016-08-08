Update: An intrepid Facebook commenter has brought to our attention that the dress of our dreams is, in fact, a knockoff of this design by Maggie Sottero — no wonder it's so affordable. Based on that information, we have removed links to the Amazon dress from the post below.
Original article to follow.
Picking out the perfect wedding dress seems like a daunting task. Finding a gown that fits your style and budget can be a challenge for even the most enthusiastic and organized of brides. For anyone who's stressed over this major wedding decision, Amazon might just have the answer.
It turns out the online retailer has some gorgeous designs AND impressive deals. Take this best-selling Harshori wedding gown. Its V-neck, cap sleeves, and combination of lace, tulle, and satin make it a classic bridal look. It comes in white and ivory, and finished with an illusion neckline and keyhole back detail.
Perhaps the dress' most attractive detail is its price tag, though. The range listed on Amazon is $16 to $179.99. A 2014 survey by The Knot showed that the average amount spent on a wedding dress is $1,357. Considering that, even at its most expensive this dress is a steal.
Committing to a dress online can make the already-stressful process even more nerve-wracking, but reviews from other Amazon users on this dress are pretty reassuring. Thrilled customers wrote, "I am beyond satisfied with my dress; I want to cry," and "Perfection!!!" There's even a straightforward, "Don't be scared to order." And, according to HelloGiggles, which first wrote about this best-selling gown, the delivery time is just 25 days. There's hardly a reason not to say yes. (HelloGiggles)
