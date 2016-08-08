Selena Gomez knows why she's single. It's her fame. Public interest in her private life is too much for many potential suitors, the pop star told Australian Vogue.
"I think people would think it's kind of dumb [to date me]," Gomez told the magazine. "Nobody would want to throw themselves into that situation where it was so heightened publicly, like, why would they?"
It was with this logic that Gomez said she intentionally selected her song "Good For You" as Revival's first single.
"'Same Old Love' is so obvious in what it's about, it's a cycle of a very vicious relationship," Gomez said. "Even though that is such a huge narrative of my life, I felt confident with 'Good For You' [as the first single], and then it could be like, I'm pissed and this is exhausting. I think any girl would feel that."
A few public breakups makes for a difficult dating life, it seems.
