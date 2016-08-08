Celebs Tweeting Their #FirstSevenJobs Prove That The Hustle Is Real

Pretty soon, her query was trending as #FirstSevenJobs, and tweeters from all walks of life joined in to share their first wage-earning gigs. Included in that group? Some celebs who paid bills plenty of different ways when they were just starting out.
Long before he was causing founding-father-related mania, Lin-Manuel Miranda was everything from a slushee-machine operator to a nude model (he added that it was "real tasteful like").
#first7jobs— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 7, 2016
Slushee machine at my aunt's store
Intern for WNET
McD's...register
Data entry
Drawing 1 model
Community paper writer
Teacher
Bread baker, shirt folder at the Gap, singer at Kings Dominion, counter at Blockbuster Video, waitress, assistant, babysitter #first7jobs— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) August 7, 2016
Robins Donuts. GrabbaJabba. Tegan and Sara. #firstsevenjobs— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 6, 2016
Tegan, I also worked in the botanical gardens at the @calgaryzoo and as a cashier at A&B Sound. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/UaDOMhI5wU— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 6, 2016
Babysitter— regina spektor (@respektor) August 6, 2016
Med office temp
Piano tech's assist
Office assist
Page turner
Butterfly farm
Social worker assist(💔 & ❤️) https://t.co/EtiArqxdqL
#firstsevenjobs— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) August 7, 2016
Babysitter
ESL teacher in Beijing
Copy editor
Waitress
Script reader
Bartender
Chinese tutor
#firstsevenjobs construction, bus boy, cafeteria server, library data entry, futon frame maker, futon salesman, waiter— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 7, 2016
#firstsevenjobs— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 7, 2016
Dish washer
Camp counselor
Fighter pilot
Astronaut
Commandant
Speaker
Author
Now Global Space Statesman!
I like the #first7jobs hashtag bc it helps us all remember that: pic.twitter.com/4RHbnYHqPN— ┤│├ @ EarwormAud.io (@_tlr_) August 6, 2016
.@AstroTerry took a slightly different trajectory to astronaut than I did. But all worthwhile jobs. #firstsevenjobs https://t.co/yTGKVYSXBb— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 8, 2016