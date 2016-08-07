It's been 12 years since Sex and the City ended its TV run and six since the last film came out, but poking fun at Carrie Bradshaw never gets old.



If you couldn't help but wonder what Sarah Jessica Parker's famous character might sound like as a man, Twitter's got you sorted. Meet Bro Carrie Bradshaw, social media's hilarious take on the Manhattanite's musings from the perspective of a dude. He wears Nikes, not Manolos. He has never, ever imbibed a mimosa. We imagine said dude also hangs out with his bros Sam, Randy, and Charlie and talks about "the new Yankee" in a completely different way.



Writer Dana Schwartz of The Observer got the ball rolling with these gems.

