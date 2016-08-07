It's been 12 years since Sex and the City ended its TV run and six since the last film came out, but poking fun at Carrie Bradshaw never gets old.
If you couldn't help but wonder what Sarah Jessica Parker's famous character might sound like as a man, Twitter's got you sorted. Meet Bro Carrie Bradshaw, social media's hilarious take on the Manhattanite's musings from the perspective of a dude. He wears Nikes, not Manolos. He has never, ever imbibed a mimosa. We imagine said dude also hangs out with his bros Sam, Randy, and Charlie and talks about "the new Yankee" in a completely different way.
Writer Dana Schwartz of The Observer got the ball rolling with these gems.
BRO CARRIE BRADSHAW: we may have been drinking PBR, but our love lives were TBD— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 5, 2016
BRO CARRIE BRADSHAW: we count our macros when it comes to eating, but when it came to Mac, I just couldn't count on him.— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 5, 2016
BRO CARRIE BRADSHAW: a popped collar seemed to be the only thing going up in Sam's life— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 5, 2016
Before long, others offered their own bro-tastic contributions. Here are a few favorites:
BRO CARRIE BRADSHAW: Could my backwards cap be preventing our threesome from moving forward? https://t.co/8uH6kLUaoX— #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) August 5, 2016
Bro Carrie Bradshaw: As I got ready for a pregame I realized that relationships should be like snapbacks; adjustable https://t.co/XMJpzd5Mnb— Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) August 5, 2016
BRO CARRIE BRADSHAW: he couldn't help but think, were his cargo shorts just for carrying emotional baggage? https://t.co/w3SU4DQ6wn— John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi) August 5, 2016
Good work, internet. Brewskies all around.
