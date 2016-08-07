Cotton Candy Ice Cream Cones Are The Next Thing & We're Not Mad About It

Red Velvet Chips Ahoy!, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, and now, cotton candy ice cream cones? What a time to be alive.
Milk Train, a dessert café in London, has concocted the latest food trend by serving up ice cream cones wrapped in a massive swirl of cotton candy. It's like ice cream in a cloud, only stickier. It's also a bit like all of your sugary dreams have been realized.
According to Metro U.K., Milk Train offers three flavors: vanilla, matcha, and hojicha, a.k.a. roasted green tea. Adding the cotton candy nest costs an extra £1. Of course, you must also factor in the cost of a flight to London during high season.
Even so, you can't say that this photo of the dreamy dessert isn't extremely tempting. Throw on some popcorn and caramel sauce and you've reached dairy Nirvana.
Milk Train, a dessert café in London, has concocted the latest food trend by serving up ice cream cones wrapped in a massive swirl of cotton candy. It's like ice cream in a cloud, only stickier. It's also a bit like all of your sugary dreams have been realized.
According to Metro U.K., Milk Train offers three flavors: vanilla, matcha, and hojicha, a.k.a. roasted green tea. Adding the cotton candy nest costs an extra £1. Of course, you must also factor in the cost of a flight to London during high season.
Even so, you can't say that this photo of the dreamy dessert isn't extremely tempting. Throw on some popcorn and caramel sauce and you've reached dairy Nirvana.
Advertisement