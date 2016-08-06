Last year, we learned that Taylor Swift's little brother, Austin, would be making his film debut. Finally, the trailer for I.T., starring Pierce Brosnan as a high-powered CEO who gets hacked by a vengeful temp, has premiered. You can see Austin for a split second at the 1:30 mark. He's in a school uniform, looking at some kind of scandalous photo taken by Brosnan's on-screen daughter, Nancy, played by Stefanie Scott.
The younger Swift, 24, acted in plays in college at Notre Dame, but this is his first screen gig since he graduated in 2015. Unless, that is, you count that time he threw out his Yeezy Boosts in response to Kanye West's "Famous." That video might still be longer than his appearance in this trailer, come to think of it.
Austin also garnered attention earlier this year when he posed for a photo with his sister's BFF, Selena Gomez, at the Grammys. Fans immediately started shipping them. Maybe after I.T.'s release on September 23, he can start to turn heads with his talent, not just the ladies he's connected to.
Advertisement