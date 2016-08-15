Would you encourage other people to record verbal or physical assaults?

"People need to be smart and think on their feet. I usually teach people not to say anything and to walk away. If you think you safely can take video, then do it. But if you get in argument, you might wind up going to jail because they are [a] group of people and it’s their word against yours. You have to be careful so you don't wind up going to jail.



"I know how to block, so I didn't get hurt, but not everyone knows how to protect themselves. Even when I have videotaped, people still deny. That's why I think the best thing to do is run away. You have to be really strong.



"On the subway, I didn't argue too much with the lady. I stayed low and calm and videotaped. In my case, the detective told me, 'You did an incredible job, because if you were yelling back or saying some hate words in anger, then you wouldn’t even have a case.'



"So, a lot of the situations are very difficult and really unfair. Even though she got caught on camera she still comes on the news saying that I was aggressive and wrong."



Do you have a message for people who harass or assault trans people?

"I don't know you, and you don't know me, so why are you saying things about me? What you see in other people is a reflection of [yourself]. If you see people as beautiful, then you are a beautiful person. If you go out the door and pick on everybody and think they’re ugly, then you’re an ugly person. If you’re an ugly person on the inside, then whatever you see is ugly, too."



Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.