Gisele Bündchen Is Ready To Represent Her Hometown On Live TV

With all the craziness going on this summer, it's possible the upcoming 2016 Rio Summer Olympics may have skipped your mind. But not Gisele Bündchen's.
Friday night, the Opening Ceremony will kick off the festivities and the supermodel instagrammed her excitement. The Brazilian-born Bündchen posted a photo of a beachside sunrise looking out over Rio's skyline. The caption "Bom dia Brazil!!!" accompanied the photo, along with the hashtags "#riocidade maravilhosa" and "éhojeodia." Translated from Portuguese, the hashtags mean "Rio wonderful city" and "today is the day," respectively.
Friday night, the Opening Ceremony will kick off the festivities and the supermodel instagrammed her excitement. The Brazilian-born Bündchen posted a photo of a beachside sunrise looking out over Rio's skyline. The caption "Bom dia Brazil!!!" accompanied the photo, along with the hashtags "#riocidade maravilhosa" and "éhojeodia." Translated from Portuguese, the hashtags mean "Rio wonderful city" and "today is the day," respectively.
It's nice to see Bündchen praising the olympics taking place in her birthplace. This is especially considering the Olympics have been plagued by controversy, even before the games have begun.
Bündchen will also participate in the fun, as she herself will be playing some role in the Opening Ceremony, according to People. The show has been five years in the making, so the performance is sure to be a great one.
The Olympics begin Friday at 7 p.m. on NBC.
Bündchen will also participate in the fun, as she herself will be playing some role in the Opening Ceremony, according to People. The show has been five years in the making, so the performance is sure to be a great one.
The Olympics begin Friday at 7 p.m. on NBC.
Advertisement