Friday Feels: How One Uber Driver Made It To Rio To Watch His Son Compete

The 2016 Games haven't even officially started, but already there's a feel-good Olympics moment that might trump all others.
It's every parents' dream to see their son or daughter compete in the Olympics (if their child is an elite athlete, that is). But when Uber driver Ellis Hill's son Darrell made the U.S. Olympic team for shot put, the actual logistics of getting to Rio didn't seem possible. That's when fate intervened.
According to NBC10, Liz Willock missed her flight and ended up as Hill's Uber passenger. When she asked him if he was going to go to Rio to watch his son, he said he couldn't afford it. So Willock took charge, setting up a GoFundMe account to get him there.
Hill's son Darrell and Darrell's friends chimed in on Twitter:
https://t.co/7SiE3Paosi Please help my friend and former teammate @B1GHomie send his dad to Rio to watch him throw in the Olympics. Thanks!— Morgan Shigo (@MorganShigo) July 30, 2016
Yo.. Somebody just donated $1,545 to my go fund me. I was almost moved to tears. God is so good.— Darrell Hill (@B1GHomie) July 31, 2016
Within a week, the fundraiser surpassed its $7,500 goal, and now, Hill is headed to Rio to see his son achieve his Olympic dream.
Would like to personally thank everyone who donated to help my Dad get to Rio, we achieved our goal. God is Good. #Thankful— Darrell Hill (@B1GHomie) August 1, 2016
Uber also contributed to the efforts with ride credits and a restaurant gift card.
You can cheer Hill on yourself when the men's shot put qualifiers begin in Rio on August 18.
