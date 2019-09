Earlier this year, much was made about Game of Thrones' decision to include full-frontal male nudity in one of its episodes. Twitter went wild, critics analyzed, and Emilia Clark, a longtime advocate of freeing the penis, was ecstatic.But The Night Of, HBO's new critical darling, is not Game of Thrones.That's why I was more than a little surprised when last night's episode introduced a new supporting character: a dead man's penis.It happens rather suddenly. The scene opens in the morgue. The coroner — who we later learn is named Harry — is doing what a coroner does: pulling various samples of fluids (urine, blood, etc.) from a corpse. It's all pretty graphic.Helen, the district attorney in charge of Naz's prosecution, knocks on the door with a question — "When you have a minute." But for Harry, ain't no time like the present. "Now, is good, what's up?" he replies. A little blood and guts is pretty routine.Helen wants his opinion on whether or not it would have been possible for Naz to get a cut on his hand from slipping on the knife while stabbing Andrea. She raises up a picture of the wound, but he instructs her to place it "over there.""Over there," is in-between the dead man's thighs, where, you guessed it, the famous dick shot (or should I say shots — they show it at least three times) comes into play.Like the audience, Helen looks mildly uncomfortable. She hesitates before placing the photograph next to the corpse's flaccid penis. This is interesting in and of itself, but what follows really clinches the moment.As Harry looks at the photograph carefully, the camera follows his gaze — the penis lurks in the corner of the shot.Helen and Harry then have a not-so-cryptic conversation about what she would like him to say in his testimony. "You're stabbing someone with a knife," she muses. "Sometimes, it goes so deep, it hits bone, which causes your hand to slip onto the blade. But it only slips once, even though you stabbed her 22 times. How common would that be?"