Emilia Clarke plays the most powerful female character on one of TV's most controversial shows when it comes to depictions of sex rape , and nudity. Fittingly, she's got a lot to say about how that pertains to Daenerys Targaryen and her late hubby, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). In the May issue of Glamour , Clarke talks about female vs. male nudity and issues of sexual consent on Game of Thrones . She also addresses one of the most serious, inflammatory points of controversy on the show: the inexplicable mystery of why we never saw Khal Drogo's penis. "Showing it would make people feel bad. It’s too fabulous," she jokes. "No, I don’t know why." But Clarke herself caught more than a glimpse of her co-star's nether regions. "I saw his member, but it was covered in a pink fluffy sock."