This year, for the first time ever, the Olympics will feature a team entirely consisting of refugees who don't have countries to compete for. Amid recent anti-refugee sentiments, it's inspiring to see a team representing the 60 million displaced people throughout the world. And to help us understand why, Sesame Street has enlisted the help of Grover.
"This super special team is full of athletes that come from many different countries," he explains. "They are called refugees because they had to leave their homes. Life in their countries was not safe for them. Leaving their homes was sad, but this summer these athletes get the chance to do something they love." Then, he adorably asks everyone to cheer with him, "Team Refugee!"
Nothing like a muppet to teach us a lesson about inclusion.
Your furry pal @Grover is here to tell you all about @TeamRefugees! We’re cheering for you all! #TeamRefugees pic.twitter.com/q5v5VxmsjM— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 4, 2016
