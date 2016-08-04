Gisele & Tom's New Apartment Cost $20 Million, Looks Amazing

When you are Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, you can have incredible homes all over the country. After finally finishing their compound outside of Boston last fall, the couple has turned to real estate dealings in New York City. The couple previously owned a 3,300-square-foot condo in the Flatiron District. But now, they're movin' on up with this recent $20 million purchase.
According to Page Six, Tom and Gisele just bought a Tribeca abode in a luxury apartment building called 70 Vestry. The building was designed by world-famous architect Robert A.M. Stern and is currently under construction. When it's complete, the Bündchen-Brady clan will have a dream New York apartment with a terrace that offers amazing views of the city. Construction on 70 Vestry isn't expected to be finished until 2018, Page Six reports, so the couple and their two kids won't be moving in just yet. Until then, we'll have have to admire the few photos we found of this work-in-progress New York gem. (Popsugar)
