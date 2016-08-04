One of the most hilarious things about the Suicide Squad press blitz is that it’s landing around the same time as the abjectly horrible reviews that the movie is getting. The reviews are so bad that there’s literally a petition to shut down Rotten Tomatoes. Not only that, but a ton of studio executives, eager to distance themselves from what they think is a sure dog, are talking to The Hollywood Reporter and dropping nuggets like the fact that the company that put together the trailer was brought in to help edit the movie to make it more like said trailer. That’s real.
But because of the length of the print magazine news cycle, we’re treated to breathless profiles of Suicide Squad leading man Jared Leto like this one in GQ Style. After the writer gushes about how Leto “isn’t afraid” of his hardcore Joker performance (which is barely in the movie), Leto drops these extremely even-handed observations about Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
“He’s a friend and has always been,” Leto tells GQ Style of Kanye. “Kanye has always been the nicest person to me, kind and generous. I think he’s a talent, and I really appreciate his ability to speak his mind. I’m very different. I’m very careful and cautious because I don’t want to deal with the other things that come along with speaking out like that. But I do appreciate that in other people.”
And then the other side of the blood feud gets its say. Recall that Jared Leto is suing TMZ for filming him dissing Taylor Swift.
“She’s great,” Leto tells GQ Style of Swift. “She triggers a conversation with myself about what’s possible. And you know, the thing I like about Taylor is she’s a self-made woman. I see that in my mother. There were probably points in Taylor’s career where someone else maybe would have been knocked off balance by criticism or other challenges, and she just kept marching forward.”
What a stable man! It’s a wonder that he didn’t get all messed up from his method portrayal of the Joker. But maybe thinking both Kanye and Taylor Swift are good is…the most messed up thing of all.
But because of the length of the print magazine news cycle, we’re treated to breathless profiles of Suicide Squad leading man Jared Leto like this one in GQ Style. After the writer gushes about how Leto “isn’t afraid” of his hardcore Joker performance (which is barely in the movie), Leto drops these extremely even-handed observations about Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
“He’s a friend and has always been,” Leto tells GQ Style of Kanye. “Kanye has always been the nicest person to me, kind and generous. I think he’s a talent, and I really appreciate his ability to speak his mind. I’m very different. I’m very careful and cautious because I don’t want to deal with the other things that come along with speaking out like that. But I do appreciate that in other people.”
And then the other side of the blood feud gets its say. Recall that Jared Leto is suing TMZ for filming him dissing Taylor Swift.
“She’s great,” Leto tells GQ Style of Swift. “She triggers a conversation with myself about what’s possible. And you know, the thing I like about Taylor is she’s a self-made woman. I see that in my mother. There were probably points in Taylor’s career where someone else maybe would have been knocked off balance by criticism or other challenges, and she just kept marching forward.”
What a stable man! It’s a wonder that he didn’t get all messed up from his method portrayal of the Joker. But maybe thinking both Kanye and Taylor Swift are good is…the most messed up thing of all.
Advertisement