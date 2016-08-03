What does it mean to be a woman in 2016? A new series from Glamour asks some of our favorite female celebrities this question, along with what advice they'd offer other women. In keeping with the personal nature of the project, each woman shared a selfie.
The gallery is based on a larger project for the magazine's September issue, which asks 54 women to define themselves. The selfies are doubly appropriate, since they allow their subjects to define themselves visually.
Meet some of the people redefining what it means to be an American woman: https://t.co/zuWw9DNivO #51MillionVoices pic.twitter.com/1FGd6bsZ02— Glamour (@glamourmag) August 3, 2016
A lot of the stars focused on the importance of honoring your individuality. "My best piece of advice I could give to all of the women and girls reading Glamour is to honor and love your own uniqueness — and to really work hard not to try to be something you're not," said Jenna Dewan Tatum.
Similarly, Amandla Stenberg advised, "Find beauty in your core first before you go out into the world and find it in other ways."
Phoebe Robinson referenced a quote by RuPaul from RuPaul's Drag Race: "What other people think about you is none of your business."
Altogether, their responses show that being a woman can mean whatever you want it to — and you get to define who you are.
