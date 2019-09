A lot of the stars focused on the importance of honoring your individuality. "My best piece of advice I could give to all of the women and girls reading Glamour is to honor and love your own uniqueness — and to really work hard not to try to be something you're not," said Jenna Dewan Tatum Similarly, Amandla Stenberg advised, "Find beauty in your core first before you go out into the world and find it in other ways."Phoebe Robinson referenced a quote by RuPaul from RuPaul's Drag Race: "What other people think about you is none of your business."Altogether, their responses show that being a woman can mean whatever you want it to — and you get to define who you are.