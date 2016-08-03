Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals What Miley Cyrus Was Like As A Kid

Over the years, we've gotten to see Miley Cyrus's evolution from child star to pop star. But she was a performer even before that, according to her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.
She once escaped from the nanny and ran on stage with him as a toddler, he told People. "She always loved the spotlight." And off-stage, she always enjoyed hanging out with him and his musician friends.
"She always had charisma," he remembered. "Any of the musicians that would come around, Miley was just a sponge absorbing their creativity. People just gravitated toward her."
Though she has her own career now, her father has remained a part of it. The dad and daughter duo co-starred in Hannah Montana, and they sing a duet on his upcoming album Thin Line.
Cyrus's career may have evolved over the years, but she's remained a daddy's girl through it all.
