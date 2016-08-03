Ginger YouTube Viral Video Claire Kittrell Transgender



In the description of the video, Kittrell also explained how much anxiety she's experienced and asked for viewers to accept her as she is.



She wrote: Please watch the whole way through before you judge. I am so tired. I've tried filming this 100 times today and I am not happy with how the video went but I was fighting an anxiety attack through out the whole thing. Not going to try filming this again. Take it or leave it, this is who I am. No longer going to hide. Thanks.



Lots Of Love xoxo

Claire.



Watch the emotional video below.

