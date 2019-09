Ginger YouTube Viral Video Claire Kittrell Transgender

Now, Kittrell is nearly 24, and has a new message to share with followers — she is transgender and in the process of transitioning. Kittrell also said she will now go by Claire instead of Michael. She uploaded the emotional 10-minute video to her YouTube channel opening up to her followers about the real her. She also changed the pictures on her social media profiles to photos of her with new hair and makeup.In the video titled, "I'm Done Pretending #TransPride," Kittrell says "I am not going to continue living my life pretending to be someone else. Not in front of the camera and not behind one."She said a major inspiration for coming out as transgender was seeing Caitlyn Jenner's journey unfold in the press. "It may seem cliché, but Caitlyn Jenner helped me out a lot," she said. "I know that she gets a lot of flack because she is a lady of means. She has a lot of money and not every trans person can look like her because she's able to afford surgery."On Twitter, she hinted at a big reveal in an upcoming video earlier this week.