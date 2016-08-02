This Artist Totally Reimagined These '90s Animated Characters

Whether you are among those who loved the beautiful music, or the completely terrifying nightmare scenes appealed to your preteen goth sensibilities, millennials have a soft spot for the movie Anastasia. In 1997 — when Disney dominated the kids-movie scene — the 20th Century Fox film still managed to be a favorite. So it makes sense that digital artist Jirka Väätäinen, who creates realistic renderings of Disney characters, would tackle the two leads in Anastasia, too.