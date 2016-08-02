This Artist Totally Reimagined These '90s Animated Characters

Whether you are among those who loved the beautiful music, or the completely terrifying nightmare scenes appealed to your preteen goth sensibilities, millennials have a soft spot for the movie Anastasia. In 1997 — when Disney dominated the kids-movie scene — the 20th Century Fox film still managed to be a favorite. So it makes sense that digital artist Jirka Väätäinen, who creates realistic renderings of Disney characters, would tackle the two leads in Anastasia, too.
The portraits of Anastasia herself and her love interest Dimitri look incredibly realistic. And they've obviously impressed Väätäinen's fans — the photos have racked up over 9,000 positive reactions on Facebook.
Before the portraits below, Väätäinen's drawings of animated-characters-turned-realistic have included The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, and Cinderella.
If just seeing this pair makes you yearn for an Anastasia reboot, note that there is a musical version on the way. The adaptation will open on Broadway in April, according to IBDB. The two leads have already been cast, but if the production is looking for understudies, maybe they should use Väätäinen's art in the wanted ads.
