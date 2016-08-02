You Could Own Harry Potter's Hogwarts Acceptance Letter

By now, you've probably accepted that you'll never receive a Hogwart's letter of your own. However, you could still be the proud owner of an official welcome letter from Dumbledore. That's right, Harry Potter's acceptance letter can soon be owned by a lucky muggle.
The magical correspondence is being sold by Prop Store, which auctions off movie memorabilia online.
The magical correspondence is being sold by Prop Store, which auctions off movie memorabilia online.
So, if you're not interested in a Hogwarts letter, you could start saving your money to buy the Terminator's shotgun from the 1984 film, or the Mongo Military Jacket from Flash Gordon.
Film fanatics have more than 570 items to bid on, The Daily Dot reports. Would-be buyers can place their bets from around the globe.
But those looking for an IRL experience can glimpse some of the items Prop Store is putting on display in London
But those looking for an IRL experience can glimpse some of the items Prop Store is putting on display in London
The auction and the exhibit will be held on September 27.
Advertisement