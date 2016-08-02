We already know the election is just like mother-freaking Game of Thrones. (Hillary is Daenerys, Trump is Joffrey, and Ned Stark is played by none other than Harambe!) But what if Game of Thrones was…also like the election?
We know, it’s a lot of irony. Sit down, take a deep breath.
The Maesters over at HBO must have had the same thought (very high irony levels on premium cable) because they went and made a campaign ad for the GoT Party. The official website displays four possible tickets: Cersei and Qyburn, Jon Snow and Lyanna Mormont, Petyr Baelish and Sansa Stark, and Daenerys and Tyrion Lannister. All four sets of candidates offer varying platforms tied to their show personas. So far Jon Snow has a commanding lead, but we’re not counting out Daenerys just yet.
Sophie Turner, the Vale vice presidential candidate, offers an alternative solution to our own election process:
“I hope certain politicians wouldn’t do well in the world of Game of Thrones,” she tells TheWrap. “I would quite like to bring some of them in just to slaughter them. But unfortunately that can’t be done nowadays.”
Somehow that wouldn’t even rank in the top five most lit things an actual presidential candidate has said this election cycle (or maybe even today). But we digress.
Watch the Game of Thrones campaign video below. Apparently the final ticket will be announced September 1, so we encourage you to vote if that means something to you.
