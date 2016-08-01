With technology making it possible to communicate from a distance, it's becoming more and more common for people to spend long periods of time apart from their significant others and even their families. And according to Kelly Ripa, living across the country from your family is actually not that big a deal.
Ripa's kids Michael and Lola are living with her husband Mark Consuelos in California while she and her son Joaquin are in New York right now, she told People. Michael and Lola have internships out west, where her husband's acting in the new Fox show Pitch, and she's hosting Live With Kelly in the Big Apple. The five all meet up when they're on vacation.
“We’ve done it for years. It’s not hard. It’s actually something we’re quite good at," she said.
It just goes to show that the tradition of a nuclear family all under one roof isn't the only option. If the parents' or kids' careers require it, many alternatives really are viable.
