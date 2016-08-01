This Actress Auditioned To Be Tom Cruise's Girlfriend — But Never Wanted The Part

You'd think when an actress realizes she bombed an audition, she'd feel disappointed. But when voice-over actress Cathy Schenkelberg realized she had probably ruined her chances of being cast in the real-life role of Tom Cruise's girlfriend, she felt just fine.
Schenkelberg, who was once a high-level Scientologist, explained in an interview with The Daily Mail that she had no idea she was auditioning to be Cruise's girlfriend after he and Nicole Kidman ended their marriage.
Schenkelberg told The Daily Mail, "I didn't know I was being auditioned, so I was being asked on camera: 'Where are you from? What level are you on?' Then, 'What do you think of Tom Cruise?' I thought I was auditioning for a training course, so when he asked about Tom Cruise, I said: 'I can't stand him, I think he's a narcissistic baby!'"
Schenkelberg didn't realize just how relevant those questions were until she spoke with a would-be auditioner after the fact, who revealed what they were being considered for.
Schenkelberg has since left Scientology and performs a one-woman show, "Squeeze My Cans," about her time spent as a Scientologist.
Advertisement