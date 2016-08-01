Josh Groban and Kat Dennings have reportedly broken up (cue any one of Groban's many sad songs). According to a source from E!, "It was a mutual breakup. They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple."
It is true that both their careers seem pretty packed. Dennings will be starring in 2 Broke Girl's sixth season this fall, while Groban will be making his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 in October.
The pair have been appearing on the red carpet together since fall 2014. In a May 2015 guest appearance on Ellen, Groban explained, in his own words, what made them a good couple, saying, "Humor is such a huge thing for me, so you know, the fact that we could talk about Monty Python, and all sorts of weird other things. I was like, okay, yeah we’re on the same page."
