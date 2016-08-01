The World's Best Airline Is Having A Rare Sale — But You Need To Act Fast

Several weeks ago, Emirates was named best airline in the world by the British travel review website Skytrax. Of course, we've always known the award-winning airline was great, but now we REALLY want the chance to experience it for ourselves. The only problem is, the legendary flights (which come complete with gourmet meals and top-notch entertainment) are notoriously expensive. Lucky for us, Emirates is having a three-day fare sale.
Beginning on August 1, Emirates is offering steeply discounted fares starting at $699 on flights from the United States to Dubai. Economy seats start at $699, with business-class tickets starting at $4,899 (admittedly pricy, but still less than normal). While business class comes with certain perks (chauffeur service, anyone?), even the coach seats on Emirates are far nicer than what you're used to on other major U.S. airlines.
The deals are good for travel between September 1 and December 8 of this year, and January 9 through June 30, 2017. (According to Emirates, these windows mark the best times to visit Dubai.) Snag deals on flights out of all 10 of Emirates’ U.S. gateways: Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), NY (JFK), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), and Washington, D.C. (IAD).
Ready to plan that high-class Dubai trip you've been dreaming of? This is your chance — as long as you act fast. The sale will end at 11:59 pm EDT on Thursday, August 4.
