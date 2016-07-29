Let's Break Down This Bizarre Beyoncé Conspiracy Theory

We all know Beyoncé runs the world, but if the internet is to be believed, she may also be running Sia's life.
According to Buzzfeed, Brazilian social media is blowing up with tweets, theories, and memes surrounding the idea that Beyoncé has kidnapped Sia and is holding her captive as some sort of songwriting slave.
Um, okay.
On Twitter, the hashtag #SaveSia is populated with thousands of users assessing Sia's tweets for coded cries for help, as well as people tweeting directly at the FBI to come to the singer's aid.
It's strange that news of this conspiracy is just now heading stateside, especially after fans of teenage YouTuber Marina Joyce flooded the internet this week with "proof" that she was being drugged, held against her will, and forced to make videos by a mysterious man. It seems that some of this odd Beyoncé-Sia coverage has even started spoofing the Marina Joyce debacle, with memes directly paralleling the evidence presented by fans of internet star.
Stranger still, these Beyoncé rumors are nothing new. It is possible that this whole thing harkens back to a 2015 Billboard article in which Sia likens working with Beyoncé to a "writing camp." Something is telling me this isn't quite what she meant.
While the web is rife with talk of this alleged kidnapping, there has yet to be a response from either Beyoncé or Sia. But considering the latter could be in a basement somewhere, that's not a surprise.
The internet is a weird place.
Here are some of the best responses to the Beyoncé-Sia conspiracy:
eu quero ver ela cantando Alive pra dizer que ta viva— vini (@dweag) July 29, 2016
esse era o unico jeito q ela tinha de se comunicar #SaveSia pic.twitter.com/YyKSmMZ3hx
Out of the cativeiro #SaveSia pic.twitter.com/YX805ArLmh— tatá luto eterno (@tarcisiorms) July 29, 2016
WE NEED TO EXPOSE HER #SaveSia #PanExposedBeyoncéParty pic.twitter.com/WEJ6raRhVN— MATHEUS (@swiftiecoven) July 29, 2016
beyonce has no limits, we need to expose it #SaveSia pic.twitter.com/L3wKpwEiL6— MATHEUS (@swiftiecoven) July 29, 2016
