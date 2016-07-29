If you love Chipotle but are getting tired of the same old tacos and Mexican salads, have we got news for you.
The same company that brought you the burrito bowl is now serving up burgers, fries, and milkshakes. Tasty Made, a burger chain from Chipotle, will open its first restaurant in Lancaster, Ohio, this fall.
In keeping with Chipotle tradition, the restaurant will use all-natural ingredients. The burger buns will be fresh-baked, and the food won't contain any preservatives or artificial chemicals.
"We think we can appeal to peoples' timeless love of burgers, but in a way that is consistent with our long-term vision," Chipotle founder and co-CEO Steve Ells said in a statement released to CNN.
This isn't the first time Chipotle has branched out from Mexican food. They've also got ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen, known as the "Asian Chipotle," and Pizzeria Locale.
None of these seem to have taken off like Chipotle, so there's no guarantee this one will either. But it just might help the company recover from that food safety scare this winter.
