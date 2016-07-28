

A key part of this plan was to tell Swift and Tom Hiddleston in advance, so as not to get shot by security. Then the "ghost crew" waited until the other girls fell asleep at 4 a.m. to set everything up. "We got torches, speakers, we did sound effects," she said. "We were going to do walking chairs with bits of thread [to pull them from] outside. We went full in."



It's unclear what exactly they were doing to Kesha and the Haim sisters for this two-hour scare-fest, but it involved Delevingne throwing herself on the floor and punching things. If Aduba was involved, though, it was probably scary and hilarious. It was, according to Delevingne, a little too convincing.



"It took a bit of a turn for the worse," she told Corden. "They basically nearly called the police, which is funny because, I love that you would call the police if you think there's a ghost outside your house."

