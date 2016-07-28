Based on photos alone, we've always guessed that when Taylor Swift has her squad over, they behave pretty much like 13-year-old girls at a slumber party (albeit a slumber party thrown by a multimillionaire, with professional photographers and perfect lighting to capture it all on Instagram). Cara Delevingne just confirmed this notion on The Late Late Show, when she described what went down at Swift's Rhode Island mansion on July Fourth weekend.
If you can follow her tale to James Corden, the actress-model and her partners in crime, Ruby Rose and Uzo Aduba, were basically the cool, mean girls at the slumber party who'd go to any lengths to prank their unsuspecting friends. Instead of putting their underwear in the freezer, telling ghost stories, or calling their crushes, these ladies got theatrical.
"Kesha, she was sleeping on the top floor with the Haim sisters, and they were in this creepy area of the house," Delevingne recounted. "They'd been watching murder mysteries all day." What? Instead of playing on that awesome inflated slide? They were just asking to be pranked.
A key part of this plan was to tell Swift and Tom Hiddleston in advance, so as not to get shot by security. Then the "ghost crew" waited until the other girls fell asleep at 4 a.m. to set everything up. "We got torches, speakers, we did sound effects," she said. "We were going to do walking chairs with bits of thread [to pull them from] outside. We went full in."
It's unclear what exactly they were doing to Kesha and the Haim sisters for this two-hour scare-fest, but it involved Delevingne throwing herself on the floor and punching things. If Aduba was involved, though, it was probably scary and hilarious. It was, according to Delevingne, a little too convincing.
"It took a bit of a turn for the worse," she told Corden. "They basically nearly called the police, which is funny because, I love that you would call the police if you think there's a ghost outside your house."
